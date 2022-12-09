Three Southern University Marching Band Members Hit, Killed While Changing Flat Tire

Southern University Marching Band Facebook

Three members of Southern University’s marching band were killed earlier this week when they were hit and killed by a semi-truck.

The victims, Tyran Williams, 19, Broderick Moore, 19, and Dylan Young, 21, were struck Tuesday on Interstate 49 north of Natchitoches.

According to Louisiana State Police the students were in a Jeep that had broken down on the interstate’s northbound shoulder. They were attempting to change a flat tire when the tractor-trailer veered onto the shoulder and collided with the victims, who were pronounced dead at the scene due to their injuries.

All three victims killed in Tuesday’s crash were members of the university’s “Human Jukebox” marching band, according to Director of Bands Kedric Taylor and President-Chancellor Dennis J. Shields.

Moore and Williams were freshmen studying music, while Young was a sophomore studying mechanical engineering, according to Shields.

Taylor recalls his former students as “some of the most promising, humble, and talented student musicians I’ve ever taught.”

“I am at a loss for words and utterly devastated to hear the news,” the band director said Wednesday in a statement shared on Facebook. “The dedication and work ethic they displayed to the Human Jukebox was inspiring.”

According to police, the investigation into Tuesday’s crash is still ongoing. They are also awaiting the results of a toxicology report for the semi-truck driver.

In a letter to the university community, Shields expressed his condolences, shared that counseling services are available to students, and encouraged them to reach out to the university counseling center.