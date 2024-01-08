Six-Year-Old Texas Prodigy Becomes Newest Member Of High-IQ Society

NBC News/ Youtube Screenshot

A high-achieving six-year-old from Texas is now officially included among some of the greatest minds in the world.

Chandler Hughes was recently admitted as one of the youngest members of Mensa, a society for people with exceptionally high IQs, and he already has big plans for his future.

Chandler’s parents say they realized he was intellectually gifted at a young age. His father shared that he started reading at one year and nine months old. “He was in pre-kindergarten but finished on a second-grade reading level, second-grade math level,” his dad told NBC News.

Chandler’s intelligence has now placed them in one of the most prestigious clubs in the world as a member of Mensa. According to the organization’s website, admission to Mensa requires applicants to score in the “top 2% of the general public on an approved intelligence test.”

“He joins a special fraternity of people who are essentially geniuses,” his dad noted, according to NBC News.

Now in first grade at The Imani School, Chandler says he wants to be a doctor when he grows up, specifically, “A medical doctor, because I want to help people when they are sick,” the young prodigy told NBC News.

Although Hughes’ academic and reasoning abilities are exceptional for his age, his father stressed the importance of continuing to enhance his social skills.

“Just working on the socializing factor, I think, for us is the next piece,” his dad explained to the outlet. “He’s in a great environment where his teachers and peers all support him. Just seeing how we can take this and increase literacy and math rates in our community, and for him to continue to succeed in life.”

Chandler’s motivation to pursue medicine and continued support from his family point to a bright future for this gifted 6-year-old.