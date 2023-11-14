Six Sisters Who Overcame Homelessness Are On The Path To Become Nurses Together

The Lawrence sisters from Queens, New York overcame childhood homelessness and are now on a remarkable journey to become nurses.

All six sisters are currently pursuing Master’s degrees at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University in Brooklyn.

“Coming into college, she wanted to be a writer, an artist. She wanted to be a fashion designer. We all had different interests,” Alecsandria Lawrence told ABC News Affiliate, WABC-TV.

All six siblings believe that what they have experienced has inspired their passion for helping others. According to the Lawrence sisters, the family’s ordeal began ten years ago, in 2013, when their parents lost their Rosedale, Queens home.

“It was challenging,” Lauren Lawrence, now 24, told People.com. “There were a lot of very bumpy, depressing times.”

Throughout their ordeal, which forced them to move every few months, these sisters say their father told them that he didn’t want their situation to interfere with their education.

The Lawrence sisters earned their GEDs in 2019 and then attended Nassau Community College on Long Island. After graduating two years later, they enrolled in SUNY Old Westbury and received degrees in public health this past May, according to People.com.

“It’s been quite an adventure,” 22-year-old Danielle Lawerence said of their rocky start. “But what really pulled us through is our faith in God and in each other.”

Each of the siblings, now 19 to 25 years old, plans to attend nursing school after completing their Master’s programs in public health at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University.

“I’m so happy they’ve done this together,” their father, David, told People. “I always tell them, ‘Life’s not fair. And when it throws you a curveball, you gotta adjust to it and keep going.'”