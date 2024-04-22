City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker Set To Become The First Black Mayor Of Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne, Indiana Councilwoman Sharon Tucker made history on Saturday when she was selected as the new mayor of Indiana’s second-most populous city. Tucker’s selection marks a significant moment for the city, as she becomes its first Black leader in the city’s history and only the second woman to hold the position.

The Associated Press reports that Mayor Tom Henry’s death in March left the mayor’s office vacant, creating the need for a replacement to serve out the remainder of his term. Tucker, a Democrat, will now step into this role until December 31, 2027.

Her appointment comes after a competitive process, with seven candidates vying for the position during the party caucus. Among them was Indiana Democratic House leader state Rep. Phil GiaQuinta. “Tucker was elected in the second round of voting during a Democratic caucus when she met the requirement of 50% of the votes plus one,” The Journal Gazette reported.

Congrats to Fort Wayne’s next mayor, Sharon Tucker! She makes history as the first African American mayor in the city’s history, and is focused on continued progress for every neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/qUv6o3edOs — Indiana Democratic Party (@INDems) April 20, 2024

The local Democratic party said in a statement that it was excited to have “Mayor Tucker at the helm leading Fort Wayne into the future.” “Today, Mayor Tucker proved that she has the energy and support of our party, and we can’t wait to support her as she works to continue moving our community forward together,” the statement adds.

The newly elected Mayor is expected to be sworn into office sometime this week.