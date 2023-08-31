Sha’Carri Richardson Wins Another Race, Shines Bright At Diamond League

Sha’Carri Richardson won another race Wednesday, this time placing first in the 100m race at the Diamond League Meeting in Zurich.

Richardson, who won with a time of 10.88 seconds, was the only finalist from the Budapest World Championships competing in the race.

Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah was expected to be Richardson’s biggest challenger. Thompson-Herah “is the first woman to win the 100-200m double gold at consecutive Olympics,” and the 31-year-old was looking for redemption after failing to qualify for any individual events at Worlds. She placed third, crossing the finish line in 11 seconds. Fellow Jamaican sprinter Natasha Morrison rounded out the top three with a time of 11 seconds as well, giving her a second place finish.

Sha'Carri Richardson with the win!



In first her meet since becoming the world 100m champion, Richardson secures the Diamond League 100m victory tonight in 10.88.



📺 @peacock | #ZurichDL pic.twitter.com/JCFZihaiWp — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 31, 2023

Before Richardson stepped up to the blocks for today’s race, she was one of the main draws after her stunning performance at Worlds earlier this month. Over a week ago, Richardson took home the world championship in the 100m race in Budapest with a “championship record time of 10.65 seconds.”

In an even more remarkable feat, Richardson wasn’t content with that crown. She glittered even more after adding a silver medal in the 200m event, “becoming the first American woman to win 100m and 200m medals at the same worlds since Carmelita Jeter in 2011.”

And the gold medals kept coming. Richardson, as anchor of the U.S. team, crossed the finish line with another championship record time of 41.03 seconds, leading the team to a first place finish on Saturday.

All in all, Richardson certainly is leaving no doubt and cementing her status as queen of the track. Her stunning comeback comes just two years after being banned from the Olympics after testing positive for marijuana drug use after the death of her mother.