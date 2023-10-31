Sha’Carri Richardson ‘Speechless’ After Hometown Stadium In Texas Decides To Name Track After Her

(Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

The fastest woman in the world now has a sports track in her Texas hometown named after her.

The track at the John Kincaide Stadium in Dallas, Texas will be named after Sha’Carri Richardson. According to Olympics.com, The Dallas Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously on October 19 to have the track field named after the three-time world medalist. The stadium is owned and operated by the school district, which is where Richardson completed her elementary and high school studies.

“This means so much. If you from the city, you know the stadium is rooted in memories. I’m literally speechless,” Richardson posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 23-year-old track star honed her sprinting talent in Dallas. She was an eight-time State Champion at Carter High School, located nearby. She then went on to Louisiana State University, where she set a new 100m collegiate record of 10.75.

As ESSENCE previously reported, she earned the title of fastest woman in the world in August after she ran a championship record of 10.65 in the final 100m during the track and field 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

Richardson’s record time beat three of the fastest sprinters in history. That included Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson — who is tied with Richardson for the fastest time in the world in 2023 — and five-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce from Jamaica.

“From the beginning of the journey, I’m [honored], I’m blessed, it was a great competition and brought out the best in myself. I’m not back; I’m better, and I’m going to continue to be better,” the three-time world medalist said after her big win.

We are glad Sha’Carri is getting her flowers. She deserves them!