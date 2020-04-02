Secret Service Places ‘Emergency Order’ For Golf Carts In Town With Trump Club

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Secret Service placed an “emergency order” for several golf carts, insisting that they are needed quickly to protect a “dignitary” in Sterling, Virginia, which happens to be the home of one of President Donald Trump’s golf course, the Washington Post reports.

The $45,000 contract, which took effect Wednesday, showed that the Secret Service paid Capitol Golf Cars and Utility Vehicles to rent 30 carts until the end of September.

As the Post acknowledges, the contract does not mention the president or his golf course, however, it follows the pattern for past contracts when agents accompany Trump to his other clubs in New Jersey and Florida.

Secret Service spokesperson Cathy Milhoan told the Post in a statement that the “emergency” was not one of security but, “the term was used to signal a need for expedited handling of the procurement due to deadlines within the agency’s business processes.”

She declined to comment on the president’s schedule.

Trump – whose golfing habits have drawn attention and criticism in the past – appears not to have played golf since March 8, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter at the country.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 23: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the daily coronavirus briefing joined by Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General William Barr and White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx at the White House on March 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. With the number of deaths caused by the coronavirus rising and foreseeable economic turmoil, the U.S. Congress continues to work on legislation for the nearly $2 trillion dollar aid package to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

However, various coronavirus-related stay-at-home orders have resulted in the closure of his two most common golfing destinations, his West Palm Beach Club and his Bedminister, N.J. club.

The Sterling club, however, still remains open, even with Virginia’s stay-at-home order, once golfers keep six feet apart, as mandated by social-distant guidelines.