Sean Reed Was Killed In Exchange Of Gunfire, Police Allege

Twitter

Indianapolis Police are releasing more information about the police shooting death of Dreasjon “Sean” Reed, saying that gunfire was exchanged between Reed and the officer after the officer’s taser was ineffective.

According to the Indianapolis Star, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said that initial ballistic evidence from the scene shows that shots were fired from both the officer’s weapon and a weapon police identified as Reed’s.

The evidence will be tested by the Marion County Forensic Services Agency.

“Initial information indicates the officer deployed his taser,” an incident summary from the IMPD notes, according to the Star. “It appears the taser was ineffective, and an exchange of gunfire between the driver and the officer followed.”

Police had reported that they had recovered a firearm near Reed.

“The distinctive appearance of the firearm matched one Mr. Reed had been seen posing with on social media,” the summary added.

Reed was killed on Wednesday evening after high-speed chase, as well as a foot chase with police. Police began pursuing the young man after they saw him driving recklessly, and almost hitting another car.

The 21-year-old live-streamed much of the encounter with police, including the sounds of his shooting after his phone fell face up, pointing towards the sky, during the confrontation.

The officer was not injured in the shooting, and has yet to be identified, has been placed on administrative leave.

Meanwhile, residents in Indianapolis have expressed outrage at the shooting of yet another young, Black man, with almost 200 people gathering on Thursday night to mourn Reed, the Star reported.