Sasha Johnson, Prominent Black Lives Matter Activist, Critically Wounded. Five Suspects Being Held for Her Attempted Murder.

The still developing events surrounding the attempted murder of Sasha Johnson has resulted in five suspects being arrested. The 27-year-old is critically ill in Kings’ College Hospital in south London after being shot at a house party in Peckham on Sunday, May 23.

In a report from the BBC (via The Met), five males, aged between 17 and 28, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, as well as other offenses. The police there are also carrying out search investigations at two other addresses in the Peckham area. The first suspect to be arrested was a 17-year-old boy following a stop-and-search on Tuesday afternoon, May 25.

The arrest led police to an address where three other men, aged 18, 19, and 28, were all apprehended on “suspicion of affray” and possession with intent to supply class B drugs. The last suspect to be detained, a 25-year-old man, was taken into custody for failing to stop for police and also a suspicion of affray.

All five remain in custody.

Supt. Kris Wright said, “Local officers, supported by specialist teams, will continue to be in and around the Peckham area in the coming days and I continue to urge anyone with concerns to engage with them.” With some 30 people at the party when Sasha Johnson was shot, the member of Taking The Initiative Party (TTIP), often called “Britain’s first Black-led political party,” has had a continual vigil in her name outside of the hospital.

Johnson, a mother of three, also works to deliver food and groceries to families in need, according to the party. Shocking to hear of the gun shot to the head of Sasha Johnson; All women should be safe on our streets.



To showcase how shocking the shooting was, Claudia Webbe, a member of Parliament for Leicester East, took to Twitter to express her “love and solidarity” to Johnson’s family and friends.

This story is still developing.