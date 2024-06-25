Human Arm Found On Illinois Beach Identified As Black Wisconsin College Student Killed And Dismembered After First Date

Sade Robinson/ Facebook.com

A human arm found approximately 50 miles from Milwaukee on an Illinois Beach has been identified as belonging to Sade Robinson, the Black Wisconsin college student killed and dismembered after a first date on April 1 with Maxwell Anderson.

Someone taking a walk along Waukegan Municipal Beach found the 19-year-old’s arm on May 11, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office. The coroner used DNA to positively identify the arm, and once it was confirmed, Robinson’s family was notified last Tuesday.

In a statement, coroner Jennifer Banek said, “On behalf of the Lake County Coroner’s Office, I want to express our sincere condolences to Sade’s family and friends who continue to endure this tragic loss,” NBC News reports.

Verona Swanigan, the attorney representing the Robinson family, released a statement expressing that Sheena Scarbrough, Robinson’s mother, “is devastated and feels like her heart is being cut out as she is constantly tortured with this accumulating news of her daughter’s heinous murder.”

Other parts of Robinson’s remains have been surfacing since April in several different locations, such as her other arm, a severed right leg, her torso and foot with toes painted in a pink nail polish, NBC News reports.

But Scarbrough wants to wait and “completely gather her daughter’s belongings to do her daughter’s last and final move back home.”

“Sheena Scarbrough cannot help but wonder at what ends of the earth her daughter’s head and the remainder of her body may be if her arm traveled all the way to Waukegan, IL.,” stated Swanigan.

The investigation into Robinson’s disappearance initially began after she was reported missing the following morning after her date with the 33-year-old and she failed to report for her work shift at Pizza Shuttle. But it quickly turned into a murder investigation after “a severed human leg was found in southern Milwaukee on April 2. DNA testing confirmed it belonged to Robinson.”

Authorities reported that tracking Robinson’s location shows her first at a seafood restaurant, a sports bar nearby, Anderson’s home and then the park where her severed leg was found.

Anderson has been charged with murder, pleaded not guilty, and is currently being held on $5 million bail. But the Robinsons are still waiting on a confession from Anderson, Swanigan says.

“I want my daughter’s remains! Sade should not have to spend eternity lost because of Anderson’s evil agenda,” stated Scarbrough, via Swanigan. “I have in anxious torment waited 79 days without being able to see my child or know her whereabouts. I pray law enforcement, or his family will finally get him to talk and set me free from this stabbing pain of not knowing what happened to my daughter or where her remains are located.”