Russell Westbrook's Evermont Initiative: NBA Star Commits To Building 180 Affordable Homes In South L.A.

Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook is a phenomenon on the court and off. Born and bred in South L.A., the renowned future Hall of Famer is expanding his legacy off the court by pouring into the community that raised him.

The nine-time NBA all-star, “Mr. Triple Double,” announced his next major move on his Instagram this week — a commitment to build 180 affordable homes. Westbrook is investing in a community development project in South L.A.

The upcoming development is slated to be constructed on a plot that witnessed extensive destruction during the civil unrest in South Los Angeles that ensued after a disturbing video unveiled the brutal beating of Rodney King by officers of the Los Angeles Police Department on March 3, 1991. The announcement coincides with the approaching 32nd anniversary of the event known as “the Rodney King beating,” captured on a camcorder long before the era of cell phone videos and social media. The brutal visual testimony shed light on injustices that Black communities had been protesting for years. The impact continues to resonate today. Beyond a mere financial investment, the initiative marks a watershed moment in the South L.A. community and across the world.

The community effort, anchored by Target, will build units surrounded by community-centered businesses. In a video posted to his Instagram, Westbrook, joined by City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Elle Perrault from the Vermont Knolls Resident Association, and Pastor Jeffrey Lewis from New Antioch Church of God, shared the inspirational vision behind the project, “‘Evermont’ stands tall as a beacon of collaboration between the city, county, local and business communities. This represents a thriving example of what happens when we come together, fostering empowerment, and driving the positive change that this community has been waiting for.”