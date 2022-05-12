Jay-Z’s Roc Nation To Host Social Justice Summit This Summer

Leon Bennett /Getty Images

The United Justice Coalition (UJC) will host a social justice summit this summer in New York City during the midterm elections.

The coalition, assembled by Team Roc, which is the social justice arm of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation record label, will bring together activists, celebrities, and relatives of police brutality victims to address racial justice and policy issues on July 23, Yahoo! News reported.

Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, CNN Analyst Van Jones, The Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne Tha God and Until Freedom co-founder Tamika Mallory will headline the summit.

Dania Diaz, Roc Nation’s managing director of philanthropy, spoke to ABC News and said she believes the summit will encourage minorities to become more involved politically and vote on issues that greatly impact their communities.

“It is an opportunity for people to really learn about issues that impact their communities — issues that are going to inevitably come up in midterm elections — and hopefully, it’ll drive action,” she said. “At the very least, to get more people connected to what’s happening locally in their communities, but also, you know, getting them to register to vote, first and foremost. And to recognize that there are networks of folks and organizations that they can lean into for support and for greater resources.”

In the weeks leading up to the summit, UJC will release further details about the event, guest speakers and panel discussions, according to a press release.

The summit is Team Roc’s latest initiative addressing police brutality and criminal justice reform. In 2019, Jay Z and Roc Nation announced a long-term partnership with the NFL for a social justice initiative.