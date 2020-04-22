Preston Ehrler/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A conservative group, whose advisors include George Conway, husband to top White House counselor, Kellyanne Conway, and former Republican strategist Rick Wilson, released a new video lauding Joe Biden’s qualifications to be the next president of the United States.

The video ad, uploaded to YouTube by The Lincoln Project this week, calls former vice president Biden, the “man for this moment,” insisting that the veteran politician has a record of service and is “a bipartisan leader who puts good ideas ahead of party politics.” The ad titled “Ready” also takes a few subtle shots at Donald Trump, saying that Biden’s life “has been marked by triumphs that didn’t change the goodness in him and public office that never went to his head.” It added that personal events gave him “the character that this country needs more than ever.”

The ringing support from The Lincoln Project comes days after the conservative group formally endorsed the presumptive Democratic nominee following Bernie Sanders’ exit from the presidential race. “Joe Biden has the experience — in politics, in government and in life — to lead the United States out of our current crisis,” co-founder Reed Galen told The Hill at the time. “As America contends with unprecedented loss, we need a leader who can steady our ship of state, bind up our common wounds, and lead us into our next national chapter. Joe Biden has the humanity, empathy and steadiness we need in a national leader.”

The Lincoln Project’s new ad takes aim at Donald Trump’s qualifications while lauding Biden’s fitness for the job of President. (Photos: Getty Images)

Conway followed the announcement by tweeting a screenshot of a $2,800 donation, the max allowed for an individual donor, that he gave to Biden’s campaign. On the website for The Lincoln Project, it reads, “Next fall’s elections will be about much more than just who controls one house of Congress or the White House. Next November, the American people will decide the path for America’s future. All of the prosperity and freedom we’ve come to take for granted depends on our public servants serving the Constitution first, last and always. Today, one party has abdicated that responsibility and instead pledged their loyalty to one person.”

It’s clear that a disdain for Trump is a driving factor in why they believe Biden is the person to reverse order in this country. “He’ll unify this nation again,” the narrator says. “He won’t just see Democrats or Republicans. He’ll see Americans.”