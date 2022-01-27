VA Governor Launches Tip Line For Parents To Report Critical Race Theory Teachings

Virginia’s governor is launching a tip line called “Help Education” so that parents can report teachers who discuss controversial topics in the classroom.

Newly elected Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin has asked parents to monitor teachers and speak out if they believe their children are being subjected to bias conversations, NBC 12 reported.

During a recent interview with conservative radio host John Fredericks, he asked listeners to email the government and report any behavior that they take issue with.

“We’re asking for folks to send us reports and observations that they have that will help us be aware of things like privilege bingo, be aware of their child being denied their rights that parents have in Virginia. And we’re going to make sure we catalog it all. This gives us a great insight into what’s happening at a school level, and that gives us further ability to make sure we’re rooting it out,” Youngkin said.

According to The New York Post, the governor spoke in depth about reports he received where a Fairfax County high school teacher incorporated a game called “Privilege Bingo,” into a lesson plan. The game required white children to deem themselves “privileged” if they were white, Christian, male or from military families.

“All you can do is shake your head and say, ‘This is exactly why I signed that executive order,’” Youngkin said.

This comes a month after Youngkin banned critical race theory from being taught in schools statewide, Business Insider reported.