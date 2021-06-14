Queer-Founded Cannabis Brands Join Forces to Launch Special Sweatshirt in Support of Black LGBTQ+ Businesses

Everyone should feel empowered to parade their pride.

In honor of Pride month this year, three LGBTQ+–founded cannabis brands have partnered to create a limited-edition sweatshirt asking to “Parade Me Around” and show your support for the LGBTQ+ community all year long.

Cann, the queer-owned producer of its eponymous cult favorite microdose THC beverage, has partnered with two other LGBTQ+ founded cannabis brands, Drew Martin and Sonder, to create a limited-edition sweatshirt that gives back to the LGBTQ+ inclusive, BIPOC- led cannabis brands that they want to show their support for all year long. Each sweatshirt is thoughtfully designed to highlight all brands involved and bring their unique aspects together. $15 from each sweatshirt purchase will be donated to three brands: Supernova Women, a space for women of color in cannabis to empower people of color to become self-sufficient shareholders in the cannabis economy; Copper House Detroit, an inclusive “home away from home” for all travelers; and Pot Studio LA, a full-service pottery studio owned and operated by people of color.

The campaign derived from a simple concept that Cann customers loved when the company first launched in June 2019. They’d receive a complimentary pink graphic Cann sweatshirt for anyone who produced a receipt from the store showing proof of purchase of a Cann six-pack. The fun giveaway, along with cannabis education through brand ambassadors, launched the brand to success within months.

The special-edition Pride sweatshirt launched on June 1 and is available nationwide.