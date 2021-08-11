Las Vegas Man Charged With Murdering Tenants Over Unpaid Rent

The Las Vegas Police Department reports that Arnoldo Sanchez, 78, shot three tenants for unpaid rent. Two victims, both women, were killed.

The incident took place a bit after midnight early Tuesday morning when officers responded to a shooting on West Chicago Avenue, according to a police statement. When officers arrived at the rental property, Sanchez was still in the home but did not immediately leave, prompting calls for a SWAT unit, local news outlet KSNV reported.

Clark County property records show a man named Arnoldo Sanchez owning several properties in Las Vegas, including one on West Chicago Avenue, the street where the shooting took place.

The identification of the three victims along with the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

This incident occurred just a week after the CDC extended the federal eviction moratorium and as states and other government officials have been slow in distributing federal Emergency Rental Assistance aid for tenants.

Clark County– which encompasses the city of Las Vegas– received nearly $94 million in federal Emergency Rental Assistance funds. The latest data from June 30, 2021 shows that Clark County had only distributed $9.2 million of this federal aid.