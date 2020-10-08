President Trump Calls Contracting COVID-19 ‘The Blessing From God’

During a nearly 5-minute video monologue posted on October 7, President Trump elaborated on his experience with COVID-19, saying that catching it was “the blessing from God.” He then referred to it as “a blessing in disguise” because, in his opinion, had he not contracted it, he believes that the therapeutic drug Regeneron would continue to be looped in with other drugs.

President Trump spoke on being in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for only four days, and coming out “[feeling] good.” During the video, he also mentioned deciding to go to the hospital, as opposed to receiving care at the White House, and choosing to be administered Regeneron. “I said ‘let me take it,’—it was my suggestion,” he said after calling COVID-19 a “blessing.”

“I got back a day ago from Walter Reed Medical Center,” Trump said. “I spent four days there…didn’t have to, I could’ve stayed at the White House but the doctor said, ‘Because you’re president, let’s do it.’ He then spoke at length about Regeneron and how he’s pushing to grant Americans access to it.

“So, I just want to say, we have Regeneron, we have a very similar drug from Eli Lily and they’re coming out. We’re trying to get them on an emergency basis,” he added.

Watch the full video below.

A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

“