President Joe Biden Addresses the Nation to Mark 100 Days in Office

Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images

Today marks President Biden’s 100th day in office. Last night, he addressed the nation on progress he’s made since he was sworn in and introduced additional plans.

Traditionally, presidents deliver remarks before a joint session of Congress to commemorate the first 100 days of a new administration, similar to a State of the Union address. In Biden’s remarks in the joint session Wednesday night, he spoke of his administration’s early accomplishments, his legislative agenda, COVID-19 vaccinations, climate change, racial injustice, his plan to move America forward, and he called on Congress to act on his priorities.

He also introduced the American Families Plan to tackle four of the largest hurdles that many American families are dealing with—education, quality and affordable childcare, paid family and medical leave, and child tax credits.

Loading the player...

The total cost for President Biden’s plans and agenda equates to nearly $6 trillion, which is an additional $4 trillion over what Congress has previously approved. This is an ambitious political effort, even with Democrats holding the majority in both the House and the Senate. Biden intends to pay for it in part through an increase in the capital gains tax on Americans earning more than $1 million.

Both the Associated Press and American Prospect have tracked where Biden stands on promises he made for his first 100 days. As per the Associated Press, he has completed 26 of his 61 promises, largely centered on his coronavirus response.