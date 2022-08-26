PPP Loan Recipients Are Getting Dragged For Complaining About Student Debt Cancellation

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven | Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Right-wing reactions to President Biden’s announcement to cancel student loan debt prompted quite a stir on social media. GOP plans to associate student loan forgiveness with rich, elite college students seemed to backfire, as some who complained about the $10,000-$20,000 debt relief plan had receipts of their hypocrisy pulled instead.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared on Newsmax on Wednesday, stating “for our government just to say, ‘ok well your debt is completely forgiven’…is completely unfair. And taxpayers all over the country…shouldn’t have to pay off the great big student loan debt for some college student that piled up massive debt going to some Ivy League school.”

Greene: For our government just to say ok your debt is completely forgiven.. it’s completely unfair pic.twitter.com/V0yJWYSbot — Acyn (@Acyn) August 24, 2022

The White House twitter account, in return, tweeted about the $183,504 in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans that Rep. Greene had forgiven by the federal government.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/4FoCymt8TB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

PPP loans were provided to small business owners to keep their workforce employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Borrowers were also eligible for full loan forgiveness.

The White House continued to share more examples of student loan forgiveness critics who had PPP loans forgiven, including Congressmen Kevin Hern, Mike Kelly and Matt Gaetz.

Congressman Mike Kelly had $987,237 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/Syb5Oe8gDG — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Congressman Matt Gaetz had $482,321 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/XPgC0pETkp — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Folks on social media took notice, commenting on the blatant hypocrisy.

PPP recipients hearing someone else had a loan forgiven pic.twitter.com/Kge71UPfMy — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) August 25, 2022

But other advocates are pulling out the reverse, draw four uno card on the president’s administration. If millionaires could get hundreds of thousands of dollars of PPP loans cancelled by the federal government so quickly, why can’t the average worker get similar relief?

As funny as this thread is it's wild for the white house to admit the government just gave millions of dollars to rich whte congressmen and then turn around and say the best they can do for working class people is a means tested $10k https://t.co/9o5yfHX2ci — Dubula (@killerguerilla) August 26, 2022

For some advocates, the president’s plan can go farther, and his actions proved he has the executive authority to relieve students of their debt.

As The Debt Collective noted in a statement provided to ESSENCE: