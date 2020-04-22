Black Businesses Get Sidelined In $484 Billion Relief Package

ESSENCE is gearing up to host our first-ever ESSENCE Entrepreneur Virtual Summit featuring the New Voices + Target Accelerators Pitch Competition, an event designed to provide crucial information to Black-owned businesses working to sustain during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But on Tuesday as the United States Senate approved a $484 billion coronavirus relief package that’s expected to pour billions more into the Paycheck Protection Program intended to give small businesses financial relief during pandemic-spurred shutdowns, it seems minority-owned businesses overall were again given the short end of the stick. Of the $310 billion set aside for the PPP program, just $60 billion will go to assist small lenders and community-based financial institutions.

Advocates say it’s simply not enough.

Click HERE to register and join us for information on how Black-owned small businesses can gain to access to capital and other critical resources to sustain your business at the ESSENCE Entrepreneur Virtual Summit, featuring the New Voices + Target Accelerators Pitch Competition!

“Businesses of color employ more than 8.7 million Americans and generate more than $1.38 trillion dollars to the overall economy. The Senate is exacting damage on whole communities, states, and regions when these businesses cannot access the Small Business Administration’s PPP funds to keep their doors open and maintain their employees, Center for Responsible Lending Federal Advocacy Director and Senior Counsel Ashley Harrington said in a statement shared with ESSENCE. “Businesses of color were locked out of round one of the SBA PPP, and the Senate’s new proposal fails to ensure that they will have access to the new $310 billion.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 03: A sign alerts customers that a business in Queens, which has one of the highest infection rates of coronavirus in the nation, is closed on April 03, 2020 in New York City. Hospitals in New York City, the nation’s current epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, are facing shortages of beds, ventilators and protective equipment for medical staff. Currently, over 100, 000 New Yorkers have tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Access to capital has long been an issue for Black businesses who, according to the U.S. Federal Reserve, are denied loans at twice the rate of white business owners. In fact, less than 47 percent of loan applications completed by Black-owned firms are fully funded, yet they remain one of the fastest-growing demographics of entrepreneurs in the U.S. Funding for the majority of these businesses are not from larger SBA-approved banks. Instead, it comes from personal credit cards or Black-owned banks that have filled in the gaps created by big banks who have a history of employing discriminatory lending.

In terms of the coronavirus, that has presented a significant challenge to Black-owned businesses who aren’t able to collect on money from the PPP because larger banks are prioritizing businesses that already have a standing customer relationship with them. Teri Williams, president of OneUnited Bank, America’s largest Black-owned bank was critical of this caveat during the first rollout of the PPP.

“When you roll out such a big program in a short, short period of time, the big guys can immediately turn on a dime. They got a thousand employees and they can get this up and running very quickly,” Williams shared with ESSENCE. “The community banks, it takes us a little longer to figure this out. And so in some ways, it would have been helpful if they had set some money specifically aside, for Black businesses or for community banks, as opposed to letting the bigger guys who again, are just offering it to their customers to sort of gobble all the money.”

In the last week, this was made glaringly obvious when reports of multi-million dollar companies cashing in on the fund set aside for small businesses came to light. Restaurant chains that grossed more than half-a-billion dollars last year collected millions from the PPP. Even small businesses that obtained loans from big banks had a hard time reaping the benefits of the bi-partisan effort. Black businesses with no relationship at all were ever further sidelined. Critics of the bill say the new wave of funding doesn’t go far enough to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 07: U.S. President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (L) participate in a video conference with representatives of large banks and credit card companies about more financial assistance for small businesses in the Roosevelt Room at the White House April 07, 2020 in Washington, DC. In addition to the aid provided to small businesses by the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has asked lawmakers for an additional $250 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which helps those businesses secure loans from banks. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

“This bill distributes most of the funding again to large banks that prioritized wealthier businesses over small businesses,” Harrington insists. “It includes set-asides for community banks and credit unions. Unfortunately, they have poor track records of serving borrowers of color. Instead, the proposal should have provided specific dollar funding for CDFIs and MDIs, as they have the strongest track record of serving borrowers of color and are least likely to access PPP funding under its current structure.”

Another critique of the bill is that it does not ensure equity and transparency. It’s a concern expressed by Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) who tweeted last week, “I joined my colleagues this week calling for data transparency on small business loans to make sure that people of color aren’t being shut out from help during a pandemic.”

Her sentiments were echoed by the Congressional Black Caucus, who released a statement following the passage of the relief aid bill. While the CBC congratulated Speaker Pelosi and Democratic leadership for being able to secure the PPP provision that will assist small lenders and minority-based financial institutions get money to minority-owned businesses, they say “much more needs to be done.” This includes collecting accurate data on not just the death rate of African Americans during this pandemic, but a “complete picture” of how this virus is affecting our community.

“We hope that the SBA will step up where Congress has failed and take steps to ensure equitable access to this program so that all communities are able to weather this storm,” Harrington challenges. “The SBA can specifically allocate resources for CDFIs and MDIs and it can require robust data collection from all participating lenders. Wealthy companies already got more than their fair share of the PPP, now it’s time for small businesses owned by Blacks, Latinos, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and Native Americans to have the access they were denied.”