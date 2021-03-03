Why These Black Women In Politics Deserve A Seat At The Table

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris promised a White House that looks like America. And if all the women nominated to serve the country, back in January, are confirmed, the Biden-Harris Administration could boast the highest number of cabinet and cabinet-level offices held by women in history, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.

“To meet the unprecedented challenges facing the American people, we will need deeply experienced and knowledgeable leaders,” Harris said at a January press conference. The possibility of so many brilliant Black women coming into the new administration makes Waikinya J.S. Clanton, a senior advisor at the Democratic National Committee, “immensely proud,” she says. With Harris firmly in her position, here are a few more inspiring women ready to lead.

This article, “A Seat at the Table,” originally appeared in the March/April issue of ESSENCE magazine, available on newsstands now.