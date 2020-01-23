Michelle Obama-Backed Voting Organization Gives High Schools A Chance To Win Money For Prom

Michelle Obama wants every eligible citizen in the United States to make their voices heard on Election Day. That’s why she’s gathered celebrity friends like Janelle Monae, Shonda Rhimes, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Kerry Washington to help get the word out. This month she also partnered with MTV to ask high school students to join her on her quest.

My School Votes, the national high school program under When We All Vote, is getting support from MTV’s +1thevote and brand partners like Rent the Runway to give students an opportunity to win $5,000. Twenty high schools will be selected to receive the money which can then be used toward their prom or to invest in voter registration.

Janelle Monae, Shonda Rhimes and Tracee Ellis Ross are among those who have joined the former First Lady as co-chairs of When We All Vote.

“With over 4 million Americans turning 18 between now and the 2020 election, When We All Vote and MTV are working to integrate voter registration into the lives of high school seniors, from proms to games, graduations to birthdays,” said Crystal Carson, Communications Director for When We All Vote. The organization is capitalizing on the major milestones that come along when students turn 18.

The 2020 Prom Challenge will spotlight those schools that have made efforts to register voters and boost Election Day turnout throughout their community. Students, teachers, administrators and parents can apply online at mtvprom.whenweallvote.org.

Share :