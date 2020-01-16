Warren Accused Sanders Of Calling Her A Liar On TV

The tension brewing between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders came to a head following Tuesday night’s CNN/Des Moines Register debate. Following the debate, the two presidential hopefuls shared an exchange that ended up with Sanders throwing his hands up and walking away.

Although the exchange’s audio wasn’t immediately available, it was finally released by CNN Wednesday night.

“I think you called me a liar on national TV,” she said.

“What?” he responded.

“I think you called me a liar on national TV,” Warren responded.

“You know, let’s not do it right now. If you want to have that discussion, we’ll have that discussion,” Sanders said, and Warren replied, “Anytime.”

“You called me a liar,” Sanders retorted. “You told me — all right, let’s not do it now.”

Days before that exchange, Warren said he previously told her that a woman could not win the election, something Sanders denied, but others eventually corroborated Warren’s allegations.

Although the two have been “friends” for decades, it seems as though their friendship may have to be pushed to the side, because all isn’t fair in friendship and politics.

