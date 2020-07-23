Joe Biden Says Trump Is The ‘First’ Racist President

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Vice President, Joe Biden, had some choice words about the current sitting American leader on Wednesday, calling Trump the country’s “first” racist president, according to the Associated Press.

“The way he deals with people based on the color of their skin, their national origin, where they’re from, is absolutely sickening,” Biden said during a virtual town hall after someone spoke about the racism experienced during the coronavirus pandemic and Trump’s insistence at calling it the China/Chinese Virus.

“No sitting president has ever done this. Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed. They’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has,” the presumptive presidential Democratic nominee added.

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 22: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to journalists during a news conference about his administration’s response to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House July 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. This is the second briefing the president has given in as many days. Poll numbers about his handling of COVID-19 have been falling as cases of deadly virus have spiked across the country. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Of course, although Trump has been known for his racist policies and for sympathizing with white supremacists, it would be remiss not to note all the past presidents who held enslaved people (starting with George Washington) and who used racist language and enacted or supported racist policies (such as Woodrow Wilson).

Of course, Trump caught wind of Biden’s criticisms, and once again turned to the low unemployment of Black Americans before the pandemic and his administration’s efforts with criminal justice reform, as the AP notes.

“I’ve done more for Black Americans than anybody with the possible of exception of Abraham Lincoln,” Trump said. “Nobody has even been close.”