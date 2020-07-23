Joe Biden Says Trump Is The ‘First’ Racist President

Former Vice President, Joe Biden, had some choice words about the current sitting American leader on Wednesday, calling Trump the country’s “first” racist president, according to the Associated Press.
“The way he deals with people based on the color of their skin, their national origin, where they’re from, is absolutely sickening,” Biden said during a virtual town hall after someone spoke about the racism experienced during the coronavirus pandemic and Trump’s insistence at calling it the China/Chinese Virus.
“No sitting president has ever done this. Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed. They’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has,” the presumptive presidential Democratic nominee added.
Of course, although Trump has been known for his racist policies and for sympathizing with white supremacists, it would be remiss not to note all the past presidents who held enslaved people (starting with George Washington) and who used racist language and enacted or supported racist policies (such as Woodrow Wilson).
Of course, Trump caught wind of Biden’s criticisms, and once again turned to the low unemployment of Black Americans before the pandemic and his administration’s efforts with criminal justice reform, as the AP notes.
“I’ve done more for Black Americans than anybody with the possible of exception of Abraham Lincoln,” Trump said. “Nobody has even been close.”