Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak Slams Trump For Hosting Campaign Rally Indoors

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Gov. Steve Sisolak (D-Nev.) communicated to Donald Trump in a way the impeached president knows best – Twitter threads – blasting Trump for hosting a crowded indoor rally, defying state regulations.

“Tonight, President Donald Trump is taking reckless and selfish actions that are putting countless lives in danger here in Nevada,” Sisolak tweeted out on Sunday night.

“Despite reports from his own White House, despite local officials in Southern & Northern Nevada reiterating to the venues the existing restrictions in State emergency directives, tonight, the President is knowingly packing thousands into an indoor venue to hold a political rally,” he added.

Despite reports from his own White House, despite local officials in Southern & Northern Nevada reiterating to the venues the existing restrictions in State emergency directives, tonight, the President is knowingly packing thousands into an indoor venue to hold a political rally. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) September 14, 2020

Trump’s 2020 campaign rally was in Henderson, Nevada. According to the Hill, city officials warned organizers that the event would likely violate the state’s mandates, which prohibits indoor gatherings of more than 50 people, which could lead to a $500 fine or suspension of a business license.

“The City of Henderson has issued a compliance letter and verbal warning to the event organizer that the event as planned would be in direct violation of the governor’s COVID-19 emergency directives. Specifically, gatherings of more than 50 people in a private or public setting is prohibited,” City of Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards told CNN.

“The President appears to have forgotten that this country is still in the middle of a global pandemic,” Sisolak continued on Twitter. “This is an insult to every Nevadan who has followed the directives, made sacrifices, and put their neighbors before themselves. It’s also a direct threat to all of the recent progress we’ve made, and could potentially set us back.”

The Trump campaign brushed aside criticisms, with spokesperson Tim Murtaugh claiming that “If you can join tens of thousands of people protesting in the streets, gamble in a casino, or burn down small businesses in riots, you can gather peacefully under the 1st Amendment to hear from the President of the United States.”