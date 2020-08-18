Trump Lashes Out At Michelle Obama Following Her DNC Speech

They say a hit dog will holler, and Donald Trump took to Twitter early Tuesday morning to directly @ Michelle Obama about her blistering criticism of his presidency during her speech on the first night of the 4-day virtual Democratic National Convention.
“Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama. Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement…..,” Trump tweeted out. “….My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch!”
Feelings well and truly hurt, Trump continued with more tweets criticizing the Obama-Biden Administration as “the most corrupt in history,” despite the fact that Trump is the one who has been impeached and has had close associates convicted in Mueller-related investigations.
“The ObamaBiden Administration was the most corrupt in history, including the fact that they got caught SPYING ON MY CAMPAIGN, the biggest political scandal in the history of our Country. It’s called Treason, and more. Thanks for your very kind words Michelle!” Trump added.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama drew attention last night after she outright called out Trump for being “clearly in over his head.”
“Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is,” she said.