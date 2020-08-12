Donald Trump Blasts Kamala Harris As The ‘Meanest,’ ‘Most Horrible’ Senator

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump shared some of his thoughts on Joe Biden’s VP pick on Tuesday during a White House press briefing, blasting Kamala Harris as the “meanest” and “most horrible” U.S. Senator while expressing some surprise over Biden’s choice.

“I thought she was the meanest, the most horrible, most disrespectful of anybody in the US Senate,” Trump said of Harris, referencing her sharp questioning of Brett Kavanaugh over sexual misconduct allegations during his Senate confirmation hearings.

Trump also expressed some surprise that Biden would pick Harris saying, “She’s also known, from what I understand, as being just about the most liberal person in the US Senate, and I would have thought that Biden would have tried to stay away from that a little bit.”

In the end, the impeached president noted that he preferred his own Vice President, Mike Pence, very much, saying that Pence is as “solid as a rock.”

“He’s been a fantastic vice president. He’s done everything you can do. He’s respected by every religious group, whether it’s evangelical, whether it’s any other group, they respect Mike Pence,” Trump added. “He’s been a great vice president and I will take him over Kamala.”

Trump continued his bashing session over on Twitter on Wednesday morning, saying that Harris is “the kind of opponent everyone dreams of!” due to her dropping out of the Presidential race last year.

“[Kamala Harris] started strong in the Democrat Primaries, and finished weak, ultimately fleeing the race with almost zero support. That’s the kind of opponent everyone dreams of!” he tweeted.

He also tweeted a short video from the Trump War Room, which targeted Harris for reaching out to the “radical left” during her run for president, while calling her a “phony.”

That being said, for all his bashing of Harris, public records reviewed by NBC News showed that Trump, as a private citizen, donated to Harris twice while she was a candidate for California attorney general. According to the records, he donated a total of $6,000 – $5,000 in 2011 and $1,000 in 2013.