Trump Shares Manipulated Video Of Biden Playing NWA’s ‘F–K Tha Police’ 

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Donald Trump is once again sharing problematic, erroneous tweets, this time retweeting a video flagged by Twitter itself as “manipulated media” which showed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden playing the famous NWA protest song “F–k Tha Police” from his phone.

“What is this all about?” Trump tweeted alongside the video.

What is this all about? https://t.co/AAmBGgHhyR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

To be clear, obviously, the former vice president never played the NWA song. The doctored moment was actually from the presidential hopeful’s speech in Florida, Biden’s first time visiting the battleground state sine becoming the official nominee, CBS News notes.

As he takes his spot at the podium, Biden quips, “I just have one thing to stay,” before pulling out his phone and playing “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi, who actually introduced Biden at the Kissimmee, Fla. event.

After being introduced by Luis Fonsi, Joe Biden pulled out his phone and started playing Despacito ahead of his remarks kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month in Kissimmee, FL. pic.twitter.com/7R6hUZgLW1 — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) September 16, 2020

The Florida event kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month, which Biden celebrated in his speech.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is a reminder of the strength we draw as a nation from our immigrant roots. No matter where your family came from, we’re here because we all share the same ideals,” he tweeted out. “That’s the story of America — and it is well worth celebrating.”