Trump Cowered In Underground Bunker Amid White House Protests

President Donald Trump was reportedly whisked away to the underground bunker for a little under an hour as protests outside of the White House grew, according to CNN.
The report came from a law enforcement source, and someone else familiar with the situation. Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Barron were all taken to the bunker.
Trump praised the Secret Service for their “great job” and being “totally professional, but very cool.”
In the same breath, Trump also criticized DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, claiming that she “is always looking for money & help” but wouldn’t let D.C. Police Get involved.
While Trump was feeling safe and protected by the Secret Service, 2020 presidential hopeful and presumptive nominee Joe Biden took to protests in his hometown in Wilmington, Delaware to speak to protesters.
“These last few days have laid bare that we are a nation furious at injustice. Every person of conscience can understand the rawness of the trauma people of color experience in this country, from the daily indignities to the extreme violence, like the horrific killing of George Floyd,” Biden noted in a post on Medium, though he warned against “needless destruction” and “burning down communities.”
“Protesting such brutality is right and necessary. It’s an utterly American response,” he added.
Biden also met with leaders at a majority Black church, the Bethel AME in Wilmington.
“The vice president came to hear from us. This is a homeboy,” Pastor Sylvester Beaman said, according to Fox29.