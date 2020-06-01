Trump Cowered In Underground Bunker Amid White House Protests

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump was reportedly whisked away to the underground bunker for a little under an hour as protests outside of the White House grew, according to CNN.

The report came from a law enforcement source, and someone else familiar with the situation. Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Barron were all taken to the bunker.

Trump praised the Secret Service for their “great job” and being “totally professional, but very cool.”

Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the “protesters” scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

In the same breath, Trump also criticized DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, claiming that she “is always looking for money & help” but wouldn’t let D.C. Police Get involved.

….good practice.” As you saw last night, they were very cool & very professional. Never let it get out of hand. Thank you! On the bad side, the D.C. Mayor, @MurielBowser, who is always looking for money & help, wouldn’t let the D.C. Police get involved. “Not their job.” Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

While Trump was feeling safe and protected by the Secret Service, 2020 presidential hopeful and presumptive nominee Joe Biden took to protests in his hometown in Wilmington, Delaware to speak to protesters.

“These last few days have laid bare that we are a nation furious at injustice. Every person of conscience can understand the rawness of the trauma people of color experience in this country, from the daily indignities to the extreme violence, like the horrific killing of George Floyd,” Biden noted in a post on Medium, though he warned against “needless destruction” and “burning down communities.”

“Protesting such brutality is right and necessary. It’s an utterly American response,” he added.

Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden(L) meets religious leaders in Wilmington, Delaware on June 1, 2020. – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visited the scene of an anti-racism protest in the state of Delaware on May 31, 2020, saying that the United States was “in pain”. “We are a nation in pain right now, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us,” Biden wrote in Twitter, posting a picture of him speaking with a black family at the cordoned-off site where a protesters had gathered on Saturday night. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden also met with leaders at a majority Black church, the Bethel AME in Wilmington.

“The vice president came to hear from us. This is a homeboy,” Pastor Sylvester Beaman said, according to Fox29.

