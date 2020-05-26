Trump Lashes Out Against Biden, Obama To Defend His Golfing Habits

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump spent some of his Memorial Day weekend golfing at his Virginia club, catching the attention of 2020 hopeful Joe Biden, who slammed the impeached president for his leisurely play amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In his feelings, Trump of course took to Twitter to lash out against not only Biden but also his favorite obsession, former President Barack Obama.

“Some stories about the fact that in order to get outside and perhaps, even a little exercise, I played golf over the weekend. The Fake & Totally Corrupt News makes it sound like a mortal sin,” Trump bemoaned.

“I knew this would happen!” he continued. “What they don’t say is that it was my first golf in almost 3 months.”

“They don’t mention Sleepy Joe’s poor work ethic, or all of the time Obama spent on the golf course, often flying to …Hawaii in a big, fully loaded 747, to play,” he added. “What did that do to the so-called Carbon Footprint? He also played moments after the brutal killing by ISIS of a wonderful young man. Totally inappropriate – and it was me who shattered 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. I was left a MESS!”

CNN did a fact check on Trump’s claim, noting that Trump has spent more time playing golf than Obama did at this point in his term. The network also noted that Trump’s trips to Mar-a-Lago and residence in Florida have necessitated far more air travel than Obama’s yearly Hawaii trip.

But again, Trump probably couldn’t help but try to hit back after Biden took to Twitter with his own scathing critique of Trump’s golfing.