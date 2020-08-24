Kamala Harris And Melanie Campbell To Hold Sister To Sister Roundtable On Voter Mobilization

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Last week, Kamala Harris made history when she accepted the DNC’s nomination for vice-president. And with just ten weeks until the 2020 presidential election, the momentum and anticipation is gearing up. But just like the last presidential election, the inability to vote and voter supression is drawing a lot of attention.

With an election in the middle of a pandemic and USPS issues potentially eliminating votes from being counted, Harris and National Black Women’s Roundtable president Melanie Campbell will be hosting a roundtable to discuss how to mobilize voters, particularly Black women and will discuss the launch of a nationwide voter engagement program.

Women leaders from across Michigan will join Harris and Campbell to discuss how the Biden-Harris agenda would benefit Black women, and how Black women can use the next 10 weeks to mobilize across the state of Michigan and the rest of the country.

The roundtable will be live-streamed on ESSENCE’s Facebook page and Twitter account on Wednesday, August 26, at 5 p.m. EST.