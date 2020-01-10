Nancy Pelosi Will Send Articles Of Impeachment When She’s Good And Ready

Nancy Pelosi is not moved by politicians on both sides of the aisle urging her to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. At her weekly news conference on Thursday, the Speaker of the House said, “I will send them over when I’m ready,” adding, “and that will probably be soon.”

Following the official vote to impeach the 45th President of the United States, Pelosi vowed to hold on to the articles until Mitch McConnell would promise a fair trial and clearly outline the rules for the Senate hearings.

“I keep giving you the same answer,” Pelosi told reporters who questioned when she would submit the set of charges to be acted upon. “As I said right from the start, we need to see that the arena in which we’re sending our managers. Is that too much to ask?”

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 19: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives for her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol December 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. Pelosi has not set the number of managers she will assign to President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and has not said when she will send the articles over to the U.S. Senate. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The GOP has already promised to be biased in Trump’s Senate trial. Prior to the formal House vote, McConnell said he would work together with Trump’s legal team to ensure a speedy acquittal in the Senate. He also contended that though multiple witnesses gave testimony confirming that Trump had abused his powers as Commander-in-Chief, withholding foreign aid for his political gain, the impeachment proceedings were “unfair” and based on “shoddy work” on Pelosi and the Democrat’s part.

The Republican party took their objection to the trial a step further yesterday when, as the New York Times reports, Senate Majority Leader McConnell signed a resolution that would alter Senate rules and allow impeachment articles to be dismissed without a trial if they were not received within 25 days.

To that, Pelosi said the party is acting out of fear, saying, “Witnesses, facts, truth — that’s what they’re afraid of.”

