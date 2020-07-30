Rep. Louie Gohmert, Who Was Often Seen Without Mask, Tests Positive For COVID

Bill Clark-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), known for being anti-mask and who often declined to wear a face mask in the Capitol, tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed on Wednesday.

Gohmert, according to the New York Times, blamed his diagnosis on wearing a mask. So far, the Republican has said he doesn’t have any symptoms but has notified colleagues that he may have come into contact with about his diagnosis.

Of course, Gohmert’s results once again piqued concerns over the potential spread of the virus in Congress, especially as Gohmert has been voting and participating in hearings this week.

Following the announcement of the positive test, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) issued an order instructing all members of Congress to wear masks on the House floor. According to the Washington Post, some Democrats have pushed for Gohmert, who currently lives in the Capitol, to move somewhere else while under quarantine.

However, for his part, Gohmert remains relatively unfazed, telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he and his doctor have already agreed that he would treat the virus with hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug that is unproven in helping treat the coronavirus.

Experts have repeatedly warned about its use, however, Donald Trump has often touted the drug as a treatment, and has even taken it himself.

“My doctor and I are all in,” Gohmert told Hannity, saying he would start the treatment in “a day or two.”