Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Warns ‘Karen’ White House Press Sec: ‘Watch Your Mouth’

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany picked the right one on Thursday after she lashed out at Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, dubbing her “the derelict mayor of Chicago.”

According to NBC Chicago, McEnany tried to come for Lightfoot during a White House press briefing, saying that the mayor should ask for federal help to fight gun violence in the city, adding that the “derelict mayor of Chicago” is “doing a very poor job at protecting her streets.”

This is far from the first time that Donald Trump or those involved in his administration have targeted the Windy City, which is probably why Lightfoot stays ready.

Lightfoot tweeted out a screen capture of McEnany’s comments, simply clapping back “Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth.”

Hey, Karen. Watch your mouth. pic.twitter.com/zhjRyokKD5 — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 16, 2020

Of course, the mayor’s use of “Karen,” commonly used to refer to entitled white women, drew attention, with the mayor’s tweet racking up thousands of likes, comments and retweets.

Still, McEnany didn’t back down, this morning tweeting back “While you’re focused on words, America is outraged by the violence perpetuated in your city, and claiing that Trump is “taking action to stop violence in our streets.”

“He’s offered your city help. It’s a dereliction of duty not to take it,” she added.