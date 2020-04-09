Kamala Harris Fundraises With Biden, Twitter Crowns Her Best VP Pick

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

California Sen. Kamala Harris joined 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday for a virtual fundraiser just hours after Bernie Sanders exited the presidential race. The move led many on Twitter to prop up the one-time nominee as the best potential running mate for the former vice president.

“Joe Biden has a way of working on these issues, not only to improve the lives of all Americans, but to improve their ability to believe that everything is going to be okay,” Harris said introducing Biden to Donors.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Kamala Harris speaks on stage at 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. At the time the California Senator was running for president. Now she’s being touted as the best VP pick for candidate Joe Biden. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Harris’s appearance follows an arrangement for a joint fundraising operation with the Democratic National Committee. ABC News reports that deals like the one between Harris and the DNC are typically reserved for nominees who are interested in attracting large donations from the party’s biggest backers. Harris will also fundraise on her own Thursday, with $2,800 raised going toward campaign debts acquired prior to her exiting the race in December.

Since Harris’s departure, speculation about a potential VP pick for the myriad of candidates began swirling. Following her virtual fundraising appearance with Joe Biden on Wednesday, social media, and a number of reporters, have crowned the former attorney general for California, the best person to accompany Biden on a presidential ticket.

During an interview with The View, Harris said of the former VP, “I have a great deal of affection for him, and I believe that he is going to be an extraordinary president and the kind of President that we need at this moment, which is someone who has the ability to hold that office with a sense of dignity and a sense of kindness and empathy, but also address the challenges.”

Though Biden is said to still be vetting potential VP picks, that didn’t stop social media from making a decision for him. Yesterday afternoon Kamala Harris quickly started trending at number 1 on Twitter. One user wrote, “It gives me great pleasure to endorse Kamala Harris for Vice President of the United States. On top of that, I believe they will boost black turnout to record levels.”

Other “endorsements” for Harris as VP followed.

While others decided it was time to cut right to the chase.

When asked about being Biden’s potential running mate on The View, Harris said, “So I know that conversation is taking place in the press and among pundits and I’m honored to even be considered.”