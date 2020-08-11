Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris To Be His VP

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) has been chosen to be Joe Biden’s VP in the 2020 election, the Biden campaign confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

Harris, who already has made waves in her career is poised to break even more ceilings if elected, as NBC News notes, as she would be the first Black, first person of Indian descent and first woman Vice President in the country’s history.

According to the New York Times, Biden announced his pick over text message and in an email to supporters which read, “Joe Biden here. Big news: I’ve chosen Kamala Harris as my running mate. Together, with you, we’re going to beat Trump.’’

“You make a lot of important decisions as president. But the first one is who you select to be your Vice President. I’ve decided that Kamala Harris is the best person to help me take this fight to Donald Trump and Mike Pence and then to lead this nation starting in January 2021,” the email added.

Harris’s name had been one of many that had been floated around as a potential VP for the presumptive Democratic nominee, particularly after Harris’ own run for president ended last year.

Of course, Harris wasn’t always seen as a shoo-in for the VP pick, after her sharp critique of Biden’s previous stance on integrated busing during the first Democratic debate raised eyebrows, including from the Biden campaign itself.

Some, as NBC News noted, accused Harris of being too ambitious, a label that Harris brushed off during a virtual conference with Black Girls Rock.

“There will be resistance to your ambition,” she said. “There will be people who say to you, you are out of your lane. But don’t let that burden you.”

And just like that, it appears as if we will get the Black Woman VP candidate that many have been asking for, including the more than 100 Black men who wrote a letter to Biden demanding he pick a Black woman.