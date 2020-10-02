Joe Biden Tests Negative For COVID-19

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden both tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning, USA TODAY reports. The Democratic presidential nominee and his wife both submitted to tests after President Donald Trump disclosed that he and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for the coronavirus late Thursday night.

“Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected. I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden’s primary care physician,” Biden’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, said in a statement released by Biden’s campaign.

Biden also made the announcement on Twitter:

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

As ESSENCE previously reported, during Tuesday’s presidential debate, Trump, who is reportedly now experiencing mild symptoms, mocked Biden for always wearing a mask.

“I think masks are OK,” Trump said, in response to moderator Chris Wallace asking why he is rarely seen wearing a mask in public. “I put a mask on, you know, when I think I need it.

“I don’t wear masks like him,” Trump said of Biden. “Every time you see him, he’s got a mask…he could be speaking 200 feet away” and then “shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

Here's Trump mocking Biden for wearing a mask at the debate on Tuesday. He traveled to that debate with Hope Hicks, who has tested positive for coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/MvFs3HR2Z3 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 2, 2020

California Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, and her husband, Doug Emhoff, also tested for COVID-19 Friday morning and both results were negative, the Hill reports.

Biden and Harris will both continue with their campaign events.