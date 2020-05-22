Biden: ‘If You Have A Problem Figuring Out Whether You’re For Me Or Trump, Then You Ain’t Black’

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden ended a contentious interview with Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club by saying, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black!” The almost 20-minute interview, which aired Friday morning, immediately started to trend on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Charlamagne grilled him on the 1994 Crime Bill and asked why he never apologized for it, which he reminded Biden that Hillary Clinton had already admitted that it was a huge mistake. But Biden reiterated the fact that Clinton was wrong.

“She was wrong,” Biden said. “What happened was, it wasn’t the crime bill. It was the drug legislation. It was the institution of mandatory minimums.”

Charlamagne didn’t mince his words during the interview, which was apparently going on longer than Biden’s press person—who could be heard in the background attempting to wrap it up—wanted it to.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – FEBRUARY 26: (From left) Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with U.S. Rep. and House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) as Clyburn announces his endorsement for Biden at Trident Technical College on February 26, 2020, in North Charleston, South Carolina. South Carolina helds its Democratic presidential primary on Saturday, February 29. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“Thank you so much. That’s really our time. I apologize,” the aide said.

But Charlamagne quickly quashed the request to end the conversation.

“You can’t do that to Black media!” Charlamagne said.

“I do that to White media and Black media because my wife has to go on at six o’clock,” Biden shot back, apparently referring to a subsequent media appearance by Jill Biden, before adding, “Uh oh. I’m in trouble.”

“Listen, you’ve got to come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden,” Charlamagne said. “It’s a long way until November. We’ve got more questions.”

Take a look at the full interview below.