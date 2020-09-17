The man once dubbed Donald Trump’s “African American” said he no longer aligns with the ideals of the conservative party or the man at the helm. Speaking to CNN, Gregory Cheadle documented his life since being given that peculiar title and explained why he may vote for Joe Biden on November 3.

Four years after the 2016 campaign event where Trump shouted him out, Cheadle admits his political views have shifted. At the time he considered the recognition some deemed racist a “joke,” but told CNN, “Then the joke turned sour.” He claims he lost friends, a romantic relationship and went into hiding.

It’s been roughly a year since Cheadle left the GOP, but he says he’s still undecided about who he will support in the upcoming general election. On Tuesday, appearing on CNN Tonight, he told host Don Lemon that he’s on the fence because he has “yet to hear from both camps.” Starting next week he says he plans to send out what he wants from both campaigns and “whoever responds best, wins.”

"My life is far more than Trump."



Gregory Cheadle talks to CNN's @DonLemon about the fallout from the day President Trump called him "my African American" and who he'll vote for in the 2020 presidential election. pic.twitter.com/yJ5p4XHRiB — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) September 16, 2020

Despite being on the fence, he appears to have taken a liking to the Biden-Harris ticket because of Sen. Kamala Harris. “The good news about Biden is that he has Harris as his VP and that’s where I would be leaning if I were to vote Democrat,” Cheadle disclosed. Cheadle is also considering voting Libertarian.

In 2016, former Republican Gregory Cheadle supported Trump and laughed off the moniker of Trump’s “African American.” Today he says he no longer supports the impeached president’s “pro-White agenda.” (Photo: Twitter)

The now seemingly pro-Black politician says what swayed him to go left is what he calls a “white superiority complex” he insists Trump possesses. He now describes the Republican party as having a “pro-White agenda” that he says does not benefit Black people or speak to the issues faced by everyday Black Americans. He was further turned off by Trump’s suggestion to the congresswomen of “The Squad” to “go back” to where they came from. And he took issue with the fact that the GOP did little to celebrate the life of notable Black Republican Herman Cain after he died of COVID-19 following his attendance at a Trump rally in Tulsa.

Cheadle now sees conservatism as being in favor of the status quo. “And the status quo is keeping the white superiority complex in power,” Cheadle told CNN. “I’m not for that. I am an independent, an independent thinking person.”