Exclusive: Michelle Obama To Speak At The 2024 Democratic National Convention In Chicago

ESSENCE has exclusively confirmed that former First Lady Michelle Obama will speak at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week, according to the Democratic National Convention Committee(DNCC) AND Mrs. Obama’s office.

This highly anticipated speech will place Mrs. Obama among a lineup of prominent Democratic leaders who are rallying in support of Vice President Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as they are set to officially become the party’s nominees for the 2024 election.

This announcement follows last month’s viral video featuring Mrs. Obama, former President Barack Obama and VP Harris, in which the Obamas officially endorsed her for president. Since its July posting, the 55-second video clip, which captures a candid phone conversation between the Obamas and Harris, has garnered over 117 million views across their platforms.

During the call, Mrs.Obama expressed her unwavering support for Harris, highlighting the Vice President’s leadership and the historic nature of her candidacy. “I am proud of you. This is going to be historic. And the energy out there, I mean, it’s really changed the game in a major way, and that’s because of you,” Mrs. Obama said. “We’ve got your back. We have you and Doug’s back. It’s gonna be a fight. But, you know, I think the country is ready for something special, and I think that something special is you,” she added.

The Former First Lady’s influence extends beyond her endorsement. She continues to lead “When We All Vote,” a nonpartisan initiative aimed at increasing voter participation, particularly among underrepresented groups. As ESSENCE previously reported, this summer, the organization launched the “Culture of Democracy Tour,” an effort that has engaged thousands of voters and volunteers through events across the country, including stops at ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans, the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia and the BET Awards in Los Angeles.

Nearly 1,000 volunteers have answered Mrs. Obama’s call to action, creating personalized voter registration portals to empower their communities. According to the organization, When We All Vote has also reached over 750,000 voters with crucial information about primary election dates, deadlines, and more.

Michelle Obama’s upcoming speech at the DNC is expected to amplify her message of civic engagement and highlight her continued commitment to mobilizing voters, playing a pivotal role in energizing the Democratic base and galvanizing voters nationwide.