Kamala Harris Picks Minnesota Governor Tim Walz As VP Running Mate

Stephen Maturen / Stringer / Getty Images

Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate. The Midwestern Democrat is a former high school teacher and military veteran, and is expected to appeal to conservative-leaning voters.

Walz emerged as the leader from a crowded field of hopefuls on the short list, including Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. Per a source to NBC News, “Harris made calls to the contenders who were not selected Tuesday morning.”

Following the announcement, progressive groups and unions appear to be content with Harris’s decision. Becky Pringle, President of the National Education Association, released a statement: “Gov. Walz is known as the ‘Education Governor’ because he has been an unwavering champion for public school students and educators and an ally for working families and unions.”

Under his tenure as leader of Minnesota, Walz has “helped enact a long list of progressive policy priorities in Minnesota, could win over voters in Midwestern swing states. He said he would help Democrats push to expand reproductive health, voting and workers’ rights on the federal level, if elected.”

Walz began his political career in 2006, running for Congress in a Republican-leaning district, and ended up beating out the incumbent. He served in that seat until winning the race for governor in 2018 and 2022. Over the past year, Walz, who is head of the Democratic Governors Association has been active on the campaign trail for Biden and Harris.

He became part of the national conversation after one of his clips went viral on television—”these guys are just weird,” referencing former President Donald Trump and VP running mate JD Vance. Walz is known for pushing back against the GOP, in addition to showcasing his accomplishments and touting the Democrats’ plan for governing if elected back into the White House.

The 60-year-old was raised in a small-town in Nebraska, which should also help in securing the rural vote. “The golden rule that makes small towns work so we’re not at each others’ throats all the time in a little town is: mind your own damn business,” stated Walz.

According to insider sources familiar with the selection process, in order to make this difficult decision, “the vice president was looking for a governing partner she had chemistry with and could envision working well with for the next four to eight years.”

“She wanted someone who would not undermine her leadership, could potentially expand the Democratic map and who could deftly handle GOP attacks,” these sources told NBC News.

“Putting Walz on the ticket could help Democrats hold the state’s 10 electoral votes and bolster the party more broadly in the Midwest. No Republican has won a statewide race in Minnesota since Tim Pawlenty was re-elected governor in 2006, but GOP candidates for attorney general and state auditor came close in 2022,” local news outlet WCVB reports.

Although this news has only been confirmed by sources close to the campaign, Harris is expected to make an official announcement shortly, confirming Walz as the VP pick.