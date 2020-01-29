Getty Creative Images

E Pluribus Unum, an initiative spearheaded by former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, and whose mission is to break down barriers to racial issues, has designed a 2020 policy tracker to “highlight where the presidential candidates stand on race and equity issues.”

In a release for the launch of the web-based tracking platform, Landrieu spoke to the importance of political leaders setting the tone for discussions of race, economic opportunity, and equity in our country. “Closing gaps and instilling equity in government should not be a partisan issue — healing our divides must be an important issue for our country to reckon with as a whole,” he said. “It’s a positive sign that many presidential candidates have begun to address these issues in their policy platforms.”

The tracker compiled data from 15 candidates’ platforms, speeches, social media accounts and published plans, and has outlined them alphabetically, by issue. Major issues include opportunity, justice, and democracy with subcategories that range from the racial wealth gap to prison reform to the 2020 census. Both Democrats and Republicans are profiled on the page.

For voters who are still on the fence about who they will back in 2020, the tracker makes it easy to analyze which candidate best speaks to the issues that concern them the most. The creators have made the tool an unbiased informational resource with no judgments of the candidate’s policies or political stances.

MIAMI BEACH, FL – JUNE 26: Incoming US Conference of Mayors President Mayor Mitch Landrieu speaks during the United States Conference of Mayors at the Fountainebleau Hotel on June 26, 2017, in Miami Beach, Florida. The mayors’ conference brought mayors from across the country together to urge Americans to move past what they say is Washington’s stalled partisan gridlock and instead, look locally for leadership that governs with vision and delivers results. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“At EPU, we believe that we are better together than we are apart,” Landrieu said. “And that we can only fulfill America’s promise of justice and opportunity for all if we break down the barriers that have divided us by design.”

Share :