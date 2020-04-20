As Face Masks Become The Norm, Democratic Senators Demand Racial Bias Training

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Democratic senators, including former Presidential Candidates Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) have sent a letter to US Attorney General William Barr and Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray demanding racial profiling training for all law enforcement, specific to the coronavirus pandemic, as wearing masks or face coverings become the new norm.

As the CDC has now recommended that everyone wears cloth face masks in public – and several states, counties, cities or towns, in fact, mandate facial coverings – several Black men have reported being targeted by law enforcement for adhering to the guidelines.

“On April 3, the CDC recommended that individuals ‘wear face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.’ Less than one week later, African American men began reporting incidents of racial profiling for adhering to the CDC’s guidance,” the senators, which also include Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), and Ben Cardin (D-Md.) wrote in the letter, according to a press release.

The senators highlighted cases, such as the one in Miami, Florida, where Dr. Armen Henderson was handcuffed in front of his own home while loading supplies for the homeless, whom he helps test for the coronavirus.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – APRIL 19, 2020: A must wear mask in a bus sign is seen at a bus stop in Roosevelt Island amid the coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic.- PHOTOGRAPH BY Ron Adar / Echoes Wire/ Barcroft Studios / Future Publishing (Photo credit should read Ron Adar / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

In a classic damned if you do, damned if you don’t, the senators also pointed out that some Black men are also facing problems with law enforcement when they do not wear masks.

The senators warned that such targeting may result in some communities choosing not to adopt the precautions recommended, like wearing masks – which could have “dire health consequences,” especially given the Black community is one of the most vulnerable communities facing the pandemic

“With the ongoing public health emergency, it is more important than ever for law enforcement to build trust with communities of color. Accordingly, we urge your agencies to immediately provide training and guidance on bias, policing, and disproportionate or selective enforcement during the COVID-19 pandemic. We also urge your agencies to encourage the use of federal guidance to create model recommendations at the state and local level,” the letter added.

–

ESSENCE is committed to bringing our audience the latest facts about COVID-19 (coronavirus). Our content team is closely monitoring the developing details surrounding the virus via official sources and health care experts, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Please continue to refresh ESSENCE’s informational hub for updates on COVID-19, as well as for tips on taking care of yourselves, your families and your communities.