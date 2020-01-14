Dave Chappelle Endorses Andrew Yang

Andrew Yang has received a huge celebrity endorsement from one of the funniest men alive. On Tuesday, Yang welcomed comedian Dave Chappelle to the #YangGang.

Yang, who has a very slim chance of becoming the Democratic nominee, posted a photo of him and Chappelle to Twitter, and fellow #YangGang followers couldn’t contain their excitement.

“Thank you @DaveChappelle and welcome to the #yanggang. You are the best. Let’s do this for our kids,” Yang tweeted.

We still have the counter-programming to anticipate, and trust me, it will not disappoint.😉 #ChappelleEndorsesYang https://t.co/BUkvDWn8tV — Duy Ho 🧢 (@duu_oui) January 14, 2020

Chappelle joins a small group of Black male comedians who have endorsed Yang so far, which includes Eddie Griffin, Hannibal Burress and Donald Glover.

