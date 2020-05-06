Trump Says Coronavirus Task Force To Keep Working ‘Indefinitely’

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The coronavirus task force is here to stay “indefinitely” according to Donald Trump, who has backtracked since suggesting Tuesday that the group would be phased out to have something in a different form.

Instead, according to CNBC, it seems as if the group would be restructured, perhaps replacing some members, as it shifts its focus towards vaccines and reopenings.

“The White House CoronaVirus Task Force, headed by Vice President Mike Pence, has done a fantastic job of bringing together vast highly complex resources that have set a high standard for others to follow in the future,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning. “Because of this success, the Task Force will continue on indefinitely with its focus on SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN. We may add or subtract people ….to it, as appropriate. The Task Force will also be very focused on Vaccines & Therapeutics. Thank you!”

On Tuesday, the administration had appeared to suggest a different end to the group, with Vice President Mike Pence saying that the task force would put an end to its work sometime near the end of May, the New York Times reports.

“It really is all a reflection of the tremendous progress we’ve made as a country,” Pence said at the time.

