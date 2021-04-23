Police officials express concerns with DOJ Minneapolis probe

Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

In a Friday meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland, some members of law enforcement and police unions expressed concerns with the announced probe into the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).

Earlier this week, the Department of Justice announced it would investigate the MPD to determine if officers participate in unlawful practices. This move came after a jury found former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts in the death of George Floyd.

Some law enforcement officials believe DOJ investigations like those being pursued with the MPD may unfairly force cities to make changes that are detrimental to rank-and-file officers.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Dane County Wisconsin Sheriff and president of the National Sheriffs’ Association, David Mahoney, said “we recognize that there needs to be more oversight, there needs to be some reform in place, but we need DOJ to work with us because there has to be buy-in from the line men and women who do this job.”

Some activists, however, aren’t satisfied with Garland’s announcement and are demanding the Department expand the investigation to St. Paul and Brooklyn Center, stating Minneapolis is not the only city in the state that has a policing issue.