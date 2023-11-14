POC Lawmakers Rally Behind Rep. Rashida Tliab In Calls For Cease-Fire As Palestinian Death Toll Mounts

US Representative Rashida Tlaib D-MI, speaks during a rabbis news conference calling for a ceasefire, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on November 13, 2023. Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip entered southern Israel in an unprecedented attack triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

In recent weeks, Rep. Rashida Tliab (D-MI), “the only Palestinian American in the US Congress,” has been outspoken about a cease-fire in Gaza.

But Rep. Tliab isn’t the only lawmaker speaking out on this issue. On October 16, Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) introduced H.Res. 786: Calling for an immediate de-escalation and cease-fire in Israel and occupied Palestine.

There were 12 original co-sponsors, including Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), André Carson (D-INY), Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ), Jesús “Chuy” García (D-IL), Jonathan Jackson (D-IL), Summer Lee (D-PA) , Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) , Delia Ramirez (D-IL), Nydia Velázquez (D-NY), and Rep. Tlaib.

The two-page resolution reads in part:

“Whereas hundreds of thousands of lives are at imminent risk if a cease-fire is not achieved and humanitarian aid is not delivered without delay; and

Whereas the Federal Government holds immense diplomatic power to save Israeli and Palestinian lives: Now, therefore, be it that the House of Representatives—

(1) urges the Biden administration to immediately call for and facilitate deescalation and a cease-fire to urgently end the current violence; and

(2) calls upon the Biden administration to promptly send and facilitate the entry of humanitarian assistance into Gaza.”

In a press release, Rep. Tlaib said, “We need legislation that saves as many lives as possible, no matter one’s faith or ethnicity. I am proud to join my colleagues and a coalition of human rights advocates in calling for de-escalation, ceasefire, and a strong humanitarian response that prevents more devastating civilian casualties across the region.”

Alma Adams (D-NC), Gregorio Casar (D-TX), Maxwell Frost (D-FL), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), and Barbara Lee (D-CA) have since joined the original co-sponsors of H.Res.786.

Of note, Rep. Lee was the only lawmaker 20 years ago to vote against invading Afghanistan and Iran under then-Republican President George W. Bush.

Protests from Congressional aides are even mounting as calls for ceasefire continue to grow. Three staffers who wish to remain anonymous told The New York Times, “We are congressional staffers on Capitol Hill, and we are no longer comfortable staying silent.”

“Our constituents are pleading for a cease-fire, and we are the staffers answering their calls. Most of our bosses on Capitol Hill are not listening to the people they represent. We demand our leaders speak up: Call for a cease-fire, a release of all hostages and an immediate de-escalation now,” the staffers stated.