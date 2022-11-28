Feeling Stressed? 5 Ways To Stay Organized And Set Boundaries This Holiday Season

Holiday season has officially begun—Thanksgiving was just last week, and it feels like Christmas (and Kwanzaa) are around the corner. But, while this time of year is supposed to be a period of joy and celebration, for many women, it simply means more burdens and additional sources of stress.

According to an American Psychological Association survey, “[j]uggling work and added family responsibilities, such as planning for holiday gatherings, shopping for gifts and cooking, leave most women feeling like they can’t take time to relax during the crunch to get everything done for the holidays. Survey findings show that added holiday stress, on top of already disproportionately high stress levels in women year-round, makes it hard for women to relax.”

Being stressed for an extended period of time adversely impacts one’s health, and can lead to respiratory issues and a weakened immune system, leaving “one more susceptible to infection and skin conditions such as eczema, hives, and acne.”

This is especially concerning given the overwhelming amount of research and evidence demonstrating that “Black women in America experience chronic anxiety and more intense symptoms than other races,” which often can reach peak levels during the holidays.

Coya Houston is an expert in the world of productivity and planning. In college, she shares with ESSENCE, she had “always been the girl who loved the planner, loved receiving the syllabus and things we needed to do to be great. But after college, I didn’t have a syllabus, but I’ve always been really good with organizing and time management.”

Houston eventually created a system for herself. “People started becoming really intrigued and asking me, ‘how do you do all these things,’ and I realized, wow, there’s so many women out here who need help. We’re wearing so many hats and there’s so many things flooding our brains, all the things we need to do on a consistent basis.”

Eventually, she launched a planning system for other women two years ago and created the “Her Daily Guide” digital planners. “From there,” Houston shares, “I’ve just been constantly tweaking and adding on to the system and giving women the resources and tools and just building a whole platform out of it, because with the right guidelines and with the right help we really can be better as a whole.”

Read on for tips from Houston about how she implements structure and tackles her to-do lists during this time of year. You can reclaim your joy, stay productive, and be as stress-free as possible this holiday season!