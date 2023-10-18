Pinky Cole Hayes Explains Why She ‘Hopes You Fail’ In New Book

Pinky Cole Hayes is the embodiment of Black excellence and has demonstrated what the manifestation of grit, savvy and strategy looks like. The founding owner of fast-growing healthy convenience brand Slutty Vegan has solidified herself as one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the food sector, and she’s finally ready to really talk about her journey getting there.

The TIME 100 selectee has released her latest book, entitled I Hope You Fail, which aims to “serve as a masterclass in embracing failure as a prerequisite for success,” per a statement shared with ESSENCE.

The book is described as a guide for inspiration where Hayes takes on the top ten hater statements that have held countless individuals back from realizing their dreams. Using her personal journey as a vivid backdrop, Cole Hayes elucidates how perceived failures and setbacks are actually stepping stones in disguise.

Some of statements she takes on in the book include:

I hope you don’t believe in yourself. . .because the journey to discovering who you truly are is the key to unlocking the life you want.

I hope you don’t get that raise. . .because money doesn’t equal respect, but it can show you how much you are truly valued at work.

I hope the customers don’t show up. . .so you can have the feedback you need to reevaluate your approach and find one that works.

“While many fear the word ‘failure,’ I’ve learned to embrace it,” Hayes says in a statement shared with ESSENCE. “‘I Hope You Fail’ is more than just a book; it’s my invitation to every reader to find strength in their setbacks and recognize that our greatest triumphs are often birthed from our toughest challenges.”

“I Hope You Fail” is available now.