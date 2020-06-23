Photos Of Black Shooting Victims Found Hanging From Nooses In Milwaukee Park

Getty Creative Images

Photos of Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Botham Jean, Ahmaud Arbery and Michael Brown were found hanging from nooses in Milwaukee’s Riverside Park. The photos, according to KCRA, were found by Milwaukee’s Original Black Panthers.

“Historically, African Americans have been hung and lynched,” activist King Rick told KCRA. “I don’t care what anybody says, they can justify it all they want to. It was disrespectful not only to the memories of these individuals — our beloved individuals — but also to the African American community, so I’m not hearing it.”

The photos were laminated and written on each were the causes of death of each victim, six of which died because of violent police officers.

Allegedly the incident is being investigated by local law enforcement and the office encourages anyone with information to contact Milwaukee County Dispatch at (414) 278-4788.